Village installing license plate reader cameras

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)—The Village of Rantoul is partnering with Flock Safety to install license plate reader cameras. Police say when they get to the scene of a crime, they don’t always get a lot of information from witnesses, so they hope these cameras will help.

There are 12 cameras going up. The technology will also alert police officers to cars that are stolen and help find people who are doing illegal dumping around the former Air Force Base and other parts of the village. Overall, it’s about improving safety.

“We’re hoping that these cameras will help us identify suspect vehicles, suspects who may be involved to help bring them to justice and again it’s to hopefully help us bring some safety to the community and maybe reduce these shootings we’re having in town,” said Justin Bouse, Rantoul Police Department Deputy Chief.

The cameras will be installed throughout the summer.