Village holds ‘pink out’ for breast cancer research

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — You usually find pumpkins that are orange, green or white. But in one village, they’re coming up pink.

The village is holdig a ‘pink out’ pumpkin decorating contest to help fight breast cancer. All the money raises will go to breast cancer research.

Students raised money for the cause for several years. Dede Eversole was the mother of a Blue Devil player. She lost her battle with cancer three years ago. Now, there’s a ‘Paint the Town Pink’ event every year, and players put pink ribbons on their helmets.

“Its actually amazing that a small town like this has the entire school as part of this fundraising ability or event and every year it gets more significant,” said Mary Van Cleave, ‘Pink Out.’ “And it just amazes me the amount of work these kids go through and all of the parents and all of the teachers and everybody involved.”

There are 23 pumpkins on display this year. Students drop money in the one they think is the best.

In five years, Villa Grove students have raised $22,000.