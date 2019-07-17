Village helps keep everyone cool

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the next few days most of Central Illinois will be hot and humid.

The CDC says just about 15 minutes in extreme heat can make you sick. Some organizations across the area are setting up cooling centers for people to go in and cool off. They want to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The Village of Rantoul is one of those places setting up a cooling center. They’ll provide drinks and snacks to anyone who comes in. They’re open from 5-9 p.m. at the Forum. Not many have taken advantage of the space yet, but village officials say that’s a good thing because they have access to air conditioning at home and work.

For more information, click here.