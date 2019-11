SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Board of Trustees will vote Wednesday night on giving $30,000 to help bring back the IHSA Boys Basketball Tournament to Champaign. It’ll be $10,000 a year from 2021-2023.

The city of Champaign is looking at contributing $50,000 to bring it back to the State Farm Center. Visit Champaign County is putting together a bid which is due by January 10.