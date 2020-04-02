Village closes park due to COVID-19 concerns

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A park is now closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, and police will be monitoring it to make sure no one trespasses.

Zamberletti Park was closed on Thursday, April 2nd. Police said anyone visits the park despite the closure could be fined or even arrested.

Police also said they’ve noticed people who are out walking for exercise not following social distancing rules. They’re reminding people to keep at least six feet of space between themselves and their exercise partner.