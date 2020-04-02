Breaking News
Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 715 new COVID-19 cases; 16 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Village closes park due to COVID-19 concerns

News
Posted: / Updated:

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A park is now closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, and police will be monitoring it to make sure no one trespasses.

Zamberletti Park was closed on Thursday, April 2nd. Police said anyone visits the park despite the closure could be fined or even arrested.

Police also said they’ve noticed people who are out walking for exercise not following social distancing rules. They’re reminding people to keep at least six feet of space between themselves and their exercise partner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.