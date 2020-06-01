Village closes establishments

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department has announced the closure of establishments due to the protests that took place in Champaign on Sunday.
They issued the following statement on their Facebook page:
The Rantoul Police Department is monitoring the unfolding situation happening in the Champaign area. Out of an abundance of caution, most commercial establishments in Rantoul, including Walmart and County Market, have closed for the night. The police department would encourage all residents to not venture out into the community from now through the overnight hours.