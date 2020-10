SAYBROOK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Saybrook Village clerk said they will have a scheduled boil order that starts on Wednesday.

The clerk said the boil order starts Wednesday at 8 a.m.. The order will affect all residents on or north of Walnut Street between North State and North Jefferson Streets.

According to the clerk, crews are replacing a hydrant valve, which is causing the need for the boil order. The clerk stated the order should not last too long.