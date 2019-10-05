Village celebrates season with Fall Fest

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s finally starting to feel like autumn, and one village celebrated the season Friday. Tolono had its first ever Fall Fest. There was food, vendors, inflatables and other events for the kids.

Organizers said it gave people a chance to get out and celebrate the town, which is something they said they want to do more of.

“We have a celebration in Tolono in July, no June, and it’s Tolono Fun Day,” said Maddy Wilson, Fall Fest Organizer. “A lot of people turn out to that and we think that we need to spread out the celebrations and maybe do some in the fall and the winter, and just bring some attention to our town.”

The village plans to host another fall festival next year, and organizers said they hope it’s even bigger than this year’s.