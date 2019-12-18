Village board to vote on comprehensive plan

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Village board members will vote on a comprehensive plan for its future at a board meeting Wednesday night.

The plan will include goals for bringing in more businesses, implementing more green infrastructure, developing a town center, increasing flight options at Willard and ensuring all sidewalks are ADA compliant. “One of the projects that the public works do when they get a chance is to make sure all the sidewalks are ground-down so there’s no irregularities,” Village President Joan Dykstra said. “So, that’s really important to us.” The board will vote on the plan at 7:00.

For a look at the full comprehensive plan, click here.