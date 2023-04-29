FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Forsyth announced they will host the first-ever Forsyth First from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Village Administrator Jill Applebee said two factors inspired the event: the local FFA chapter and community involvement. She said in a recent community survey, village members were looking for events that could bring them together.

Applebee said the village also has a successful FFA program with Maroa Forsyth High School in which students sell products, including plants, flowers, honey, produce, boba tea, and even fish. She said FFA is helping to organize the event while the village is providing the location.

“I personally am looking forward to just being together with the community,” Applebee said. “Also having a place for local vendors to display their products always is exciting to see.”

Attendees can enjoy over 40 vendors and food on site. Applebee said members of other area FFA programs will participate in the event too as vendors, including Sullivan High School’s FFA chapter and other vendors from Springfield and Monticello.

“We have so many talented people in the surrounding area,” Applebee said. “I really am looking forward to the event growing.”

There will also be live music featuring Ashley Riley from 5-7 p.m. Applebee said there will be a different musical act every event. These include:

June 2 : Don and Jerry

: Don and Jerry July 7 : Cody Lee

: Cody Lee Aug. 4 : Polly Launay

: Polly Launay Sept. 1: Zach Jackson

The event is scheduled to happen on the first Friday of each month until October, located at the tennis court parking lots at 500 W. Weaver Road. Entry is free, and parking is available on the south lot near the concession stand.

The village plans to sell t-shirts at the event for $10 and market bags for $5. They also encourage everyone to bring their children and pets, cash, and a chair to sit and listen to live music.

They advise everyone to check their social media page in the event of severe weather.

The village also announced they will host their village rummage sales on May 5 and 6. They shared on social media that they will not be placing advertisements in the paper and do not have maps of those participating in the rummage sales.

Applebee said there are no set hours for the rummage sales. Times will be set by homeowners at their discretion.