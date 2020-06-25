Village announces music festival cancellation

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Music Festival won’t be back until 2021.

Village officials announced the cancellation of this year’s August 28 and 29 celebration in a press release Thursday.

The move is directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“With the continued COVID-19 situation and large gathering restrictions from Governor

Pritzker and health department restrictions that must be followed, we were forced to make this

difficult decision,” Village President Sean Widener said in the release. “It is also unfortunate because there are people in the entertainment industry, our carnival, food vendors, and small retail vendors that rely on summer festivals and events like ours who may never financially recover.”

Festival Chairman David Parsons added that crowd number limits — aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus — were too “restrictive” to make the festival experience the same as last year for attendees.

Officials say planning for the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival is already underway.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.