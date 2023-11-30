VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A state grant will send nearly 50 Villa Grove eighth-graders on an educational trip this spring.

They will be heading to Springfield this April, thanks to $500 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It’ll cover the cost for transportation.

Students will get the chance to visit the Lincoln Museum, several war memorials, and Abraham Lincoln’s tomb. Social Studies Teacher Shane Phebus said it’s a great educational opportunity for the kids.

“The hands-on information and items and artifacts that they see will give them the chance to make it real, as opposed to in a classroom where it’s just a book,” he said. “There’s more comprehension and more experience gained by seeing it in person.”

The IDNR grant split a total of $5,000 between ten schools.