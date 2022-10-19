VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night.

Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the homecoming bonfire. A non-lethal weapon was brought to the gathering by a student. The immediate response from school staff and the police presence at the event was swift and prevented any escalation. The student was taken into police custody. Our district takes this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will also take place in accordance with state law and our school code. The safety and security of our students will always be our top priority. There will be police presence at school tomorrow as usual.

Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson

via Villa Grove CUSD 302 on Facebook