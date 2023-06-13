VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Villa Grove soldier got a hero’s welcome in his hometown.

Ryan Patton served four years in the armed forces and now is ready to move on. He was stationed in Washington State and enjoyed everything the experience had to offer.

The 22-year-old says the decision to leave was based on wanting to try something new. Patton said the people he’s met and the friendships he built will last forever.

“Getting to see new places and new things, because this is a small town and Illinois, in general, is kind of flat,” Patton said. “You go to new places, you see mountains, deserts and all kinds of stuff. It’s just new and exciting and not many people get to see that.”

Patton said he wants to go back to school. He’s thinking of majoring in engineering or architecture and could possibly apply to the University of Illinois.