Villa Grove School District temporarily goes remote

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove #302 Schools is temporarily going to 100% Remote Learning because of an increased number of students and staff going into quarantine.

“I apologize for the short notice to families,” said Villa Grove Superintendent Carol Munson. “However, as of this morning in-person learning was no longer feasible.” Remote learning will start on Thursday and will end on February 26. Students will go back to in-person learning on March 1.

“While COVID cases are spiking in the region, please reconsider attending social events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without maintaining social distancing or without wearing masks.”

This comes as Douglas County had the highest 7-day rolling positivity rate in the state with more than 11 percent as of Tuesday. On Wednesday, it went down to just under 11 percent.

Some schools are still in-person within Douglas County.

The Tuscola School District announced Wednesday that “individuals at North Ward have tested positive.” Families were contacted if their child was considered a close contact.

“I continue to be proud of how the school district is handling the COVID-19 issue,” said Tuscola Superintendent Gary Alexander. “Everyone involved should be proud of their contribution. Tuscola continues to rise as a community and be productive in a less than ideal situation. Thank you very much for doing your part.”

Other schools in Douglas County, like Arcola CUSD #306 and Arthur CUSD #305, have decided to remain in-person as well.