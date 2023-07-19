VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove wants to avoid future storm damage by asking people to get rid of their dead and diseased trees.

The city took to social media for some help from the community after the derecho on June 29. Villa Grove Police Chief Robert Rea said he found a village ordinance that says homeowners are responsible for dead and diseased trees.

Storm damage was seen all around Central Illinois after last month’s severe weather, and trees were the biggest culprits in Villa Grove.

“There was one right here at the four-way intersection that uprooted and fell on a house,” Rea said. “Another one on the northeast part of town, it fell on the back end of a house and completely demolished the back end of that house.”

Rea said the city council wants to minimize destruction in the future, so they came up with a plan to be proactive and take all of the dead trees down that “could be a problem down the road.”

Brayden Geyer was still cleaning up debris around his parents’ house on Monday. He agreed with the city’s proactive approach.

“A lot of these trees around here, the dead ones are near houses,” Geyer said. “You get a big limb that falls down, that’s property damage. Nobody wants to deal with that.”

Rea said Villa Grove will work with homeowners who may have difficulty with removal. He hopes to get all the trees taken down before winter, which is why he posted on social media to get the word out.

“The Facebook post was just kind of a heads up,” Rea said. “I expect most people to take care of these things anyway without having to send them any kind of ordinance violation.”

Rea said if he needs to issue a notice to remove a tree on somebody’s property, they will have 60 days to cut it down. If the homeowner doesn’t get the tree down in that time period, there could be up to $500 fine.

Geyer doesn’t agree with issuing fines, but he appreciates the city wanting to keep people safe and thinks cutting down dead trees will also benefit Villa Grove’s aesthetic.

“Just little things like that make everything better,” Geyer said. “I hope we all can do it. It’s not that hard. I can do it.”