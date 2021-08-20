Villa Grove Police Chief: Officer involved in crash that left pedestrian hurt

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Villa Grove Chief of Police said one of their officers was involved in a crash this week that left a pedestrian hurt.

Chief Robert Rea said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 130 and Harrison. He stated the intersection is a 4-way stop with a flashing red light and has marked pedestrian crosswalks.

“As the officer was starting from a stop, making a left turn, the officer struck a pedestrian who was crossing east-to-west on the north side of the intersection,” said Rea. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Illinois State Police are investigating this crash.