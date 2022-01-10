Villa Grove loses water

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – Running water is something many of us take for granted, but all of Villa Grove is seeing what it’s like to not have it.

“Well, not having no water, not bathing or water for the dogs or anything like that, it’s very inconvenient,” Steven Gordon, who lives in Villa Grove, said.

Overnight, Villa Grove experienced a water main break, and it shut down the water plant in town. Officials said the problem is deep underground, but worse than that, it’s directly under a part of Route 130, the main highway through town.

So, they have to close part of the road and break up the asphalt to even start digging too, and fixing the problem. Before they could do that, they had to get the green light from the Illinois Department of Transportation. People living there are preparing for days without water.

“The Post Office lady just said it’s going to be at least a day. So, I guess I’m going to have to get water at the dollar general,” Gordon said.

James Martin has lived in Villa Grove since 2014. He said he feels something like this happens at least once a year.

“You gotta worry about your pipes freezing when the water isn’t on, so hopefully that doesn’t happen,” Martin said.

Both him and Steven Gordon said they hope things get fixed, and fast.

“Well, it would be nice if they were to update the lines around here, but that costs quite a bit of money. So, it all depends on if they can get the funds to do it. So, it would be quite expensive. I know that it’s not easy here because of the flooding all the time. The grounds are always saturated, so it freezes pretty easy,” Martin said.

IDOT officially gave the green light for them to close the road around two Monday. The city had to hire an outside group to help with the repairs. That’s partly because they didn’t have the equipment, and partly because they didn’t have the workers.

We asked the Villa Grove Fire Protection service if they had emergency plans in place.

Fire Chief Chuck Black told us they would treat every fire like it was a rural fire. Meaning, they will bring water to the scene and use their water shuttle. He said their equipment is already full with water, and they will get help from neighboring agencies.

City officials said as of 5:30 Monday night, the highway had been cut and progress was being made to the leak.

They asked everyone to close any open taps or faucets. So, that there will not be too much of a demand on the system as the water plant gets turned on again.