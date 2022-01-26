Villa Grove looks to sell water and sewer system

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Villa Grove is looking for a solution to its water and sewer system problem. They are planning to sell to Illinois American water.

Alderman Ryan Garrett said the entire system needs upgraded because it’s getting old. It was going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. So instead, they’re going to sell it for 11 million.

“There’s absolutely no way we could lose on this. The big part of it is the amount of money it would cost us to build it that we just don’t have, and we’re not going to pass on to our citizens to deal,” Garrett said.

He said the sale could be finalized in the next six to nine months, that’s after a few public meetings and confirmation from another entity.

Villa Grove would get about 7 million dollars from the sale, after paying off the loan for the current water facilities.