VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.”

The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete.

“It will be the centerpiece of Richman Park. The demolition of the old building left a huge void in our community. This facility will benefit all age groups.” said the Mayor.

Miss Villa Grove girls at community center foundation rendering

Villa Grove dig

Official speaks at groundbreaking event

Miss Junior Villa Grove speaks at ceremony

Public present at groundbreaking ceremony

Officials dig at ceremony

Group photo at the groundbreaking ceremony

All photos provided by the Mayor of Villa Grove.

They will host an open house after the center is completed.