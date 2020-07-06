Vigil to honor life lost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– People are remembering a man who was killed last week. Todd Ledbetter was found beaten near West Side Park. There was a candle light vigil to honor his life.

“He’s generous with his things. If it wasn’t for Todd, none of us would be surving like we are,” said Jillian Turner. That’s the way friends and loved ones say they will remember Todd Ledbetter. They gathered to show just how much they care. “He would give you anything. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Ronnie Smith. Ledbetter was killed just before midnight last Wednesday. He was homeless, and 56 years old. “I know that he didn’t deserve it,” said Turner. He was beaten, and officers suspect he was robbed. They found him without a pulse near a park bench where he had been known to sleep.

“It didn’t feel necessary. There was nothing that he could have had that was worth his life,” said organizer Ashley Johnson. Johnson said she never really knew Ledbetter. She’d met him. “I’ve seen him out on the side, and I gave him water and drinks,” said Johnson. When she heard he died, she wanted another chance to give him more. “Didn’t feel like he would have gotten the memorial he deserved because he was homeless without somebody organizing it for him,” said Johnson. Loved ones say they’re hoping for justice, and no will else will have to experience a similar fate. “These individuals might be homeless, but they’re family. It’s about family. It’s about respecting the next individual,” said Smith.