GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night to remember a 9-year-old who died from injuries he sustained in a car crash.

Wyatt Pope and his father, Tyler, both died. They were in a car crash on Wednesday, October 9th. Tyler died at the scene. Wyatt died on Saturday at the hospital. Their funerals were Friday afternoon.

Pine Crest Elementary School is holding the vigil at 6:30 p.m.