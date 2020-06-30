Vigil held to honor victims of Bunn-O-Matic warehouse shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Many in the city are mourning the loss of friends and co-workers after a shooting at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse last Friday.

A vigil is planned for Tuesday night. The plan is to gather at Centennial Park on the west side of Springfield, and honor the lives of the three people lost at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse last week.

The organizer was waiting for an event like this to pop up over the weekend, but after not hearing anything for a few days, she decided to set it up herself. She understands how important it is to process these feelings with others in the community.

The candlelight vigil is set to start at 7 p.m. It will take place under the pavilion in case it rains and the organizer said she plans on having it either way.