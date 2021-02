TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A high school coach and former player who died in a car crash last week is being honored.

People gathered on Hicks Field at Unity High School on Sunday to remember 28-year-old Jordan Reinhart and honor his legacy. He was killed in a crash on I-74 near Farmer City on Friday.

Reinhart was a former player and coach at Unity. He also worked at LeRoy High School as an assistant football coach.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.