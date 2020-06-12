Vigil held in honor of Shemilah Sanders

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the city held a vigil to mourn the loss of a woman who was shot last week.

It happened June 6 near Garfield and Railroad Avenues. 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital. She died on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of them is being charged with murder.

Sanders’ father said Friday’s vigil was not only to honor Sanders’ life, but the many others who have lost their lives to violence. They are hoping they can work together to find ways to better unite the community.

A group called Hearts of Angels helped organize the vigil. They are planning a gun violence march for peace and a balloon release next week.