Vigil held for young boy who died after car crash

GEORGETOWN, Ill (WCIA) — Candles were lit at a vigil and memories were shared of a young boy who died because of a car crash.

Friday night was filled with both tears and smiles as people gathered in front of Pine Crest Elementary School. It was in honor of 9-year-old Wyatt Pope. He died in the hospital on Saturday from multiple traumatic injuries.

More than 100 people came to share memories of Wyatt. He was a son, a friend, and a young boy who will be greatly missed by all of them. Some of his classmates, his teacher, and family spoke at the vigil to tell people how much this little boy meant to them.

His after school teacher Heidi Dailey says, “Wyatt was one of a kind,very gentle, he was a leader. Anytime another student was struggling you could count on Wyatt being there.”

People describe him as a genuinely kind kid who loved others.