Vigil held for teenager who drowned in lake

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Family and friends mourned the loss of a teenager who died after her car plunged into Lake Decatur on Monday night.

18- year-old Tabatha Pratt drowned. On Tuesday night, dozens gathered to remember her. It was difficult for her family to hold back tears as they shared how much she meant to them, especially since her death was so unexpected.

Her sister Jennifer Pratt said, “I’d do anything for her. I wish there was something that could bring her back.”

Around 9:30 Monday night, police got reports of witnesses who saw her car go off the road. A dive team searched and found the car 20 feet below the surface of Lake Decatur.

Her aunt Jeannie John described how much potential they saw in her. She said, “When she was 18 she decided it was time to get a big girl job. So she got a job a Caterpillar.” She was becoming an adult, but never got the chance to live out her life. John said, “We’re always going to wonder in the back of our minds where she would be in five or ten years.”

For now, they’re trying to focus on the future while still remembering her past. John said, “Never take life for granted. You can be here today and gone tomorrow. So love your family like you’re not going to see them tomorrow. I just want everyone to go away from here tonight and have their hearts filled with her presence.”

Police are reviewing security footage from buildings near the bridge and continue to investigate what happened.