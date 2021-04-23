Vigil held for teenager killed by police

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“But seeing these situations make us scared that they’re going to hurt us just because of simply our skin color,” Kobe Clark, youth activist, said.

It was a deadly shooting two states away, but teenagers in Champaign are feeling the impact here. Youth activists came together together for a candlelight vigil to honor a teenager who was killed by police in Columbus, Ohio.

The International Youth Activist Network put on the vigil to remember 16- year old Ma’khia Bryant’s life, but also spread a message about gun violence.

Bryant was shot Tuesday. It happened minutes before the Derek Chauvin verdict came out..

Bryant allegedly swung a knife at another woman, causing police to shoot, killing her. Her death resonated in Champaign as young activists gathered at Hessel Park pavilion.

“It makes me and a group of kids who look like me very scared, unfortunately to just be a kid and just go outside,” Clark said.

He said as teens, it can be hard to see another teen shot and killed. There were about thirty people at the vigil. They had candles and flowers to honor Bryant.