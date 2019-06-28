Viewers help make blood drive a success

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA-3 News asked viewers to join us to help save lives and you delivered. Units of blood were donated Friday. People walked out with bands on their arms because the spent an hour and saved three lives.

During the summer months, the need for blood donors is constant, especially around holidays like the 4th of July. Friday, WCIA worked with Community Blood Services of Illinois to get donations.

Many from the station took time and played our part. We want to thank everyone who came out to donate. Your time made a difference.

Just because the blood drive wrapped up, doesn’t mean you can’t still contribute. The Blood Donor Center, in Urbana, is always another option, plus WCIA-3 News will host another blood drive in December.