ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Students will need a new place to play sports. The Argenta-Oreana Board of Education approved demolishing Kimler Gym.

In October, the district closed the building for structural reasons. They noticed some issues with bricks on its south side. There was a gap between a window and brick façade, and another gab at another window. There was also concern the tie rods were loose and not secure at anchor points.