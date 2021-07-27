Vietnam Veteran honored as American Legionnaire of the year

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – William McLane was awarded the State American Legion Legionnaire of the Year award.

McLane served in the Navy for almost 30 years and served as an air captain in the Vietnam War.

Now, he spends his time making sure veterans in his area aren’t forgotten. That’s part of the reason he won this state award.

He’s been working hard the past year to bring the Sidney American Legion to life. His war memorabilia fills the meeting room and the war museum they have.

He spent hours learning about current and past legion members, what branch of the military they served in, when they served, and for how long.

He’s written it all up to put under their pictures on a wall in the legion.

Over the weekend, because of his work, he was awarded the state American Legionnaire of the year, but he said it shouldn’t be all about him.

“I’m more interested in the recognition it’s going to give to our post and kind of get us on the map a little bit,” he said. “Yes, it’s nice to be rewarded, but I’m 76-years-old. I don’t need a lot of accolades for stuff I’m doing. I’m more interested in promoting our post and what we do here for our veterans.”

He’s also been recruiting members to join the legion.





