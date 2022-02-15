CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science & Technology and the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recently released a video of how to safely utilize an MRI machine to explore a disease inside the skull or in the brain of a bearded dragon.

Bearded dragon is America’s No. 1 companion lizard.

The video features Krista Keller, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine, and “B,” a very cool bearded dragon.

To watch the video, click here.