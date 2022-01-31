VIDEO: Champaign shooting victim defies odds by walking again

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man shot last fall is making headway in his road to recovery…one step at a time.

In a social media post, Liam Gasser shared a video of him taking assisted steps in a medical facility. “Progress is slow (especially in my arms) and not as fast as I like, but I’m hopeful that one day I’ll be back to doing what I love,” said Gasser. “I’d also like to recognize how extremely lucky I am to be able to receive therapy at one of the top facilities in the country.” He continued to thank everyone for their continued support through his recovery.

Gasser was shot at a busy Champaign intersection after what police called a road rage incident.

Officers are continuing to investigate this crime. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or submit a tip online.