Victory over Violence: Town Hall discussing what can be done to help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Community Coalition in partnership with WCIA-3 is hosting a special town hall this week.

Hoping to bring us one step closer to achieving Victory over Violence. There will be a panel of four people. They work with and help different areas of the county when it comes to violence.

Including James “Tygor” Corbin. He said he wears many hats in the community. He helps men and women get back on their feet after being in jail, or going down the wrong path. Something he wishes he had growing up.

That’s why now he takes the time to help others in the community.

“I hope they get a better understanding. I don’t think we’re going to correct gun violence, or any other thing that’s happening until we can understand the issue,” he said.

WCIA Anchor Jennifer Roscoe will moderate the Victory Over Violence panel discussion featuring these panelists:

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

James “Tygar” Corbin, First Followers (Provider of direct support services for the formerly incarcerated and impacted community members.)

Regina Crider, Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance (Family-run organization that advocates for family needs and voices.)

Sheldon Turner, Champaign Unit 4 Schools (High school-age youth programs Operation Hope and Goal Getters.)

That’s what he hopes you get out of the town hall meeting that is happening Wednesday night. At the Champaign Holiday Inn at 5:30.

If you want to attend in person, you can do that by following this link.

For those unable or uncomfortable attending in-person, the event will also be live streamed at wcia.com from 6:00-7:30 p.m.