Victory Over Violence: the day after the town hall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Violence, especially gun violence in Chamapaign County has been on the rise for months. Many people are demanding action to change the trend. That’s why the Champaign County Community Coalition partnered with WCIA-3 to host a town hall to start a conversation.

“What we really wanted to do was just kickstart coming together as a community to address this gun violence issue. It’s one we can’t solve in isolation, it really requires our community coming together, and I think last night was a great first step to helping improve that process,” Tracy Parsons, with the Community Coalition, said.

For the past year and a half, they haven’t been able to meet face-to-face. In fact, Wednesday night was the first in-person meeting since February of 2020.

“That’s been a long time that we haven’t been able to meet and talk with each other as community partners,” he said.

He said not being able to meet in person really hurt their momentum to end the violence.

“When you’re not able to talk, communicate, and share, it can get lost, and I think that’s one of the challenges and negative impacts of COVID on us is that we maybe lost a little of the personal communication and touch that we have as a community,” he said.

He helped host the town hall and said so far, he’s heard a lot of positive feedback.

“We’ve received a number of comments, calls, and emails indicating it was well received,” he said.

There are ways for you to get involved and help the community.