Victory Over Violence: One young man wants to use what he’s learned to help others

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Anterrio Sims graduated high school in 2019 and just one year later, he was buying his own home, and starting his own business called Soil Culture. It’s about more than just landscaping

“I wanted to build a business for myself, but also build a business that could help others,” Sims said.

Specifically, he wanted to help the younger generation.

“The neighborhood I was growing up in, as I got older, a lot of kids started going to jail, and being victims of gun violence,” he said. “I got younger brothers, and I looked at, not just them, but their whole little generation, and I seen how the kids my age were doing. I was like man, I gotta start something where these kids don’t follow the same path, and then we keep creating cycle and cycle.”

That’s why he’s out in the community helping and being a positive influence.

“I had a lot of circumstances built against me too, but I seen that I can accomplish whatever I want if I just change my mental, and change my mind set about things,” he said.

Eventually, he wants his business to be a place where young people can get their hands dirty, exercise their minds, and learn things they might not be taught in school or at home.

“I just want it to be a place where people can come when they want to really tap into their full potential, and defy the norms that everybody set up for them,” he said.

Soil Culture received its LLC in July. Right now, it’s a one-man landscape business, but Sims hopes to grow it and get out in the community more. If you want to learn more about Soil Culture, you can visit the Facebook page here.