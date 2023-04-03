RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Not On My Watch organization is finding different ways to teach kids important lessons.

CEO Herbert Burnett said these classes will prepare young adults for the future. In fact, he believes the key is to learn from others who are doing it.

“I got a guy in there who’s 16 and the teacher is 22. So, he can identify with him way better,” Burnett said.

Burnett is trying to set young adults up for success. So he’s teaching a twelve-week financial literacy course. Students learn several lessons about balancing a checkbook, credit cards and how to manage debt. He’s also recruited college students from parkland who he believes they can relate to.

“I’m supposed to have money at 58. But a 22-year-old investing heavily in the stock market is more realistic,” Burnett said.

It was Parkland sophomore Keyon Button who taught Burnett about the stock market when he was just 17 years old.

“He was kind of telling me ‘Get off my phone,’ and I didn’t really want to because I was investing. I was watching my money, making sure it wasn’t losing any money. Stuff like that,” Button said. Button sought out information by watching famous people who are successful with their finances. He said kids need to learn about money and said it’s even more important to understand it at an early age.

“I wish people would have shown me when I was this age when I was 15, 14 even. Birthday money, Christmas money, you know the first thing you do when you’re a kid is ‘I want to go buy this. I want to go buy that.’ but, if you invest it, by the time you’re 20, which may seem like a long time. I could be double, triple what you had then,” Button said.

Burnett agrees and hopes this is a way for kids to make better use of their time instead of getting into trouble.

“The school can’t do it by themselves. So, we want to be an infrastructure for the schools. We want to be a support system for the schools,” Burnett said.

Burnett said he’ll also be teaching a leadership development camp for students this summer.

He hopes more kids can join him to get the exposure they need.