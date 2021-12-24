Victory over Violence: Drive-by Blessings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday in Champaign a local church was out spreading Christmas cheer.

They call it “Drive by Blessings” and it’s one way the church is hoping to achieve Victory over Violence.

They filled their church bus up with a thousand gifts, then they took to the streets. Driving by and blessing anyone, and we mean anyone, they came into contact with.

It didn’t matter what age, gender, race, or socio-economic status. If you were in the area, you were getting a gift from them. It’s something they say is a no-brainer for them to give back.

“As we look at what’s happening in our city, it’s time that we give a blessing, that we be a blessing. I think that that’s the responsibility of the church, to make sure that we bless our community. If we’re going to be a church in the community, and not touch the community, then we should close up,” Willie Comer, the pastor, said.

They wanted to bring a smile and joy to people in the community, but Comer said the event is also about teaching young people it’s better to give than to receive.

This is the second year in a row they’ve done this, and they said they plan to do it every year on Christmas Eve.

If you would like to learn more or donate for next year, you can contact them on their website here.