CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven years ago, one man sought to answer gun violence with community togetherness.

Pastor Willie Comer started the Above the Rim Basketball “Campference” as way to get young people out at play instead of hanging out in the streets.

This year, the event is held at the Hedge Road Pop-Up Park. Kids and teens can play in basketball tournaments, skateboard and race remote control cars.

“I want to see and create spaces where kids feel safe, where they can play. They can drive remote control cars, they can do all the craziness. They can play basketball in the middle of the street and feel safe in there own community. Why should I be held prisoner in my own community,” said Pastor Comer.

He added, “I want to see and create spaces where kids feel safe, where they can play. They can drive remote control cars; they can do all the craziness. They can play basketball in the middle of the street and feel safe in their own community. Why should I be held prisoner in my own community?”

On July 14th and 15th, the event will be moved from the Pop-Up Park and into Brookens gym.

The Mayor’s trophy game will be at the gym on July 15th.