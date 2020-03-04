Victims of plane crash identified

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police released the names of three people killed in a Tuesday plane crash.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Mitchell Janssen of Princeville; 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, WI.; and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana. They were killed after the plane they were in crashed on I-55 near Lincoln. The plane became fully engulfed after the plane crashed in the middle of the interstate.

Troopers said the plane departed from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the crash.