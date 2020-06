MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner released the identity of a man hit and killed in a construction zone. It happened about 10:15 am, Tuesday, on Route 24 near Ford Street, in Gridley.

Preliminary autopsy results determined Larry Williams, 59, of Bloomington, died from head injuries. Williams was working in a construction zone at the time of the incident. It remains under investigation.