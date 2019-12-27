Victims identified in Christmas Day triple murder

CULLOM, Ill. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a triple homicide Christmas morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m., crews were called to the 400 block of East Jackson St. in Collum on reports of a homicide. When they arrived they found 48-year-old Sherley Brewer, 51-year-old Norman Walker, and 27-year-old Christian Brewer dead.

The Livingston County Coroner confirms Shirley is the suspect’s wife; Christian is the suspect’s son.

Illinois State Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as Clifford W. Brewer, 53, of Collum. He was arrested and charged by the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office on three counts of first-degree murder.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said the case appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was no immediate threat to the community.

Brewer was confined at the Livingston County Jail, pending a bond hearing set for Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.