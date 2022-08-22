RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township Ohio.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They have been identified as 20-year-old Omarion Dixon of Lafayette, and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Ill.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash around 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley. Results of the initial investigation concluded the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.