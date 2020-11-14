Victim of shooting identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)— The Champaign County Coroner released the name of a man who died from a gunshot wound to the head. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Hill Street in Champaign around 3:30 PM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 for an unresponsive male in a vehicle.

Shawntiel D. Harrison, age 30 years, of Champaign, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:04PM. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility, and an inquest may be held at a later date. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.