Victim in deadly shooting identified

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The name of a man killed in a shooting has been released. The coroner says 34-year-old Eric D. Kirk Jr. of Urbana died from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to Prairie Green Apartments Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and began searching the area. They found dozens of shell casings and multiple bullet strikes in the parking lot near 2507 Prairie Green.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.