RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup just released the identity of a man who died from a gunshot wound that he received on Saturday.

According to Coroner Northrup, Carlos B. Navarrete Jr. was pronounced dead at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday in an area hospital.

Police officers said the shooting reportedly occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at a location on Garrard Street.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility. This

incident is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department and the coroner’s office.