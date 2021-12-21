Victim identified in fatal home invasion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner said the victim in Monday night’s fatal home invasion in Urbana is 27 year-old Trenton N. Jones of Champaign.



Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy found the man died of stab and gunshot wounds to the chest.



Urbana police continue to investigate the incident. Police earlier said four suspects were arrested and facing formal charges, but no other details were immediately available.