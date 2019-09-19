Victim hurt during armed robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened about 5:15 am, Wednesday. A 51-year old man told authorities he’d been robbed at gunpoint in the area of Gilbert and Ann streets.

The victim reported being approached by two men while walking southbound on Gilbert. The men demanded his wallet, pointed a gun at him, then struck him in the back of his head. He sustained a cut to his head.

The suspects are both described as male, black, in their 20s. One is about 5’11”, 180 lbs., with dreadlock-style hair. The other has short hair and a thin build. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police
(217) 431 – 2250

