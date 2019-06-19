Victim battered in home invasion

by: Betty Simpson, Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips to solve a home invasion and aggravated battery.

It happened between 1 – 2 am, Sunday, in the 1700-block of East Mason.

The victim arrived home and found an unknown male breaking a window to gain entry. The suspect battered the victim before fleeing.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, black gloves and a black mask and had “an obvious neck tattoo.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 – 8427
Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

