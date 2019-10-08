Victim and witness to weekend shooting want end to violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A night that started with fun ended in bloodshed. “This is the most dramatic thing that happened to me,” said Zyiha Petty “I wouldn’t wish it on nobody,” said Petty. Zyiha Petty says she was leaving a party at the Elks Lodge in Danville on Sunday morning when her life and the lives of others were put on the line. Erik Felix was DJ’ing that night and saw it all happen. “I was at the front door, and I proceeded to hear a couple of gunshots,” said Felix.

“I was about right here when I heard a shot go off bang. Then I heard another one, and it hit my arm,” said Petty, “I was freaking out. I was passing out. I had a flesh wound but thank God. I thought I was bleeding. I felt hot lead. I thought I was going to die.” Petty says even after getting hit she was still trying to get away. “I saw the other lady she was there shot on the ground, but I had to keep running because I was scared I was going to bleed out or something,” said Petty. Petty lived, and so did two other women who were shot, but she knows the ending could have been much different.

“I had to make it, and I made it and I’m still here,” said Petty. Felix wants the whole community to step in to try and stop violence like this from ending anyone’s life. “This is senseless that three young ladies got shot for no reason whatsoever,” said Felix, “We just got to make sure that these people out here with these guns be held accountable for their actions.”

While police search for suspects, Petty remains thankful she’s still alive. Now she has a scar to remind her just how precious life truly is. “I don’t want this to be my last day, you know. I don’t want this to be my last day ever,” said Petty. Police say they are still actively investigating and no arrests have been made yet.